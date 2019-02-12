Love is everywhere

× Expand Stephanie Masaros-Briggs An artist statement written by Stephanie Masaros-Briggs and her daughter, Willa, is displayed in Bloom Bake Shop alongside a photo of the two walnut shells that sparked the idea.

It started with an empty walnut shell, placed into the hands of a little girl who noticed the two halves looked like the shape of a heart.

Stephanie Masaros-Briggs and her daughter, Willa, were playing in their backyard in fall 2016 when Willa picked up the shell and showed it to her mom.

“I smiled and said, ‘This is a really important sign that love is always all around us, and if you keep your eyes open I bet you can start seeing love in other things,” Masaros-Briggs says. “Since that moment, she and I would be walking around and see a heart shape randomly.”

Masaros-Briggs took that message to heart. She began sharing those images — of snow that had melted a certain way or a discarded rubber band that had fallen just so — on her social media feed.

Soon friends and family began sharing their own heart-shaped finds and sharing positive comments. More than two years later, Stephanie and Willa are still finding images of hearts. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, they have created a public show at Bloom Bake Shop, 1851 Monroe St.

Images of heart-shaped objects, including the original walnut shell in Willa’s hands, are hanging in refinished frames in the store as part of a show called LOVE, on display through the end of February.

Bloom Bake Shop owner Annemarie Maitri says the mother-daughter story and message of spreading love caught her attention. “It’s a symbol of joy and kindness coming from a young soul,” Maitri says. “I love that you have this young person walking through life and choosing to see a heart in images, and also to be able to translate what that meaning is and wanting to share that.”

Willa named the images in the bakery. Underneath each frame is a cutout in Willa’s handwriting.

“I love that her mom just let Willa kind of drive that, and the titles are focused on different types of loves,” Maitri says. “It’s adorable. Who knew there was a ‘gum love’?”

Masaros-Briggs says she’s amazed at how quickly the idea spread, and she still gets messages from friends and family who find heart-shaped images in their everyday lives. She herself continues to post when she finds them.

“This all got started in a very random way.“It’s a little journey (Willa) and I have shared,” Masaros-Briggs says. “I’ve just been touched to see how it has spread to others, catching people in moments they need it.”

Masaros-Briggs says she hopes people who see the images come away with the same message of hope. “It’s a source of inspiration,” she says. “Keep moving forward and never forget that even in challenging times, you’re going to be okay. You’re going to get through it.”