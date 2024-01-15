What to do in Madison this week: Gully Boys, Martin Luther King Jr. observances and more Isthmus Picks

× Expand courtesy King Coalition of Madison & Dane County Terrence Roberts at a lectern. Terrence Roberts, who helped integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957, is the guest speaker at the 2024 King Coalition of Madison & Dane County Martin Luther King Jr. Day observance.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day Observances, Monday, Jan. 15, various venues: “One Day” is the theme for the official state of Wisconsin ceremony (noon, Jan. 15, Capitol Rotunda) honoring the life of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., featuring guest speaker the Rev. Dr. Marcus Allen, the Chicago Mass Choir, and Latino Arts Mariachi Juvenil. The “Tribute and Ceremony,” produced and directed by Dr. Jonathan Øverby, will also be broadcast on Wisconsin Public Radio and PBS Wisconsin. The King Coalition of Madison & Dane County Observance begins with a freedom song sing-in at 5:15 p.m. Jan. 15 at the Overture Center. The program begins at 6 p.m., featuring guest speaker Terrence Roberts, one of the “Little Rock Nine” who helped integrate Little Rock Central High School in 1957. The evening also includes the presentation of the Madison-Dane County MLK Humanitarian Awards and music by the MLK Community Choir; WORT-FM will broadcast live and it will also air later on Madison CityChannel. For information on related events (note, the community dinner on Jan. 12 is canceled due to the weather), visit mlkingcoalition.org .

DJ Zukas, Jan. 15 and 18, Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge: Lola’s Hi/Lo Lounge has been a true sensation in its first couple months open on the north side, to the point that if you try to go on a weekend you need to be prepared for a wait to get in. Maybe a weeknight is the answer? This week two nights are on the schedule with DJ Nathan Zukas, long one of Madison’s most versatile club spinners. Jan. 15 (6 p.m.) is part of Lola’s Motown Mondays series; Jan. 18 (7 p.m.) brings a set of music exploring the intersection of jazz and funk.

Billy Prine, Monday, Jan. 15, Majestic Theatre, 7 p.m.: “When I get to heaven I'm gonna shake God's hand,” John Prine wrote in his song “When I Get to Heaven.” (Shortly thereafter, the speaker starts a band in the afterlife.) Sadly Prine succumbed to COVID-19 in the early weeks of the pandemic. As singer/songwriters go, he was the ultimate, both an appealing performer and a knockout tunesmith and lyricist. His younger brother Billy Prine, a longtime country and folk performer in his own right, performs this tribute show to John. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

Ojibwe Storytelling Series, Tuesdays, Jan. 9-30, Zoom, 7 p.m.: Relax and listen Tuesdays in January as the Wisconsin Historical Society hosts a series on Ojibwe stories on Zoom. Still to come are storytellers Tina Van Zile, Sokaogon (Jan. 16), Tinker Schuman, Lac du Flambeau (Jan. 23), and Liz Arbuckle, Bad River (Jan. 30), sharing tales that entertain while teaching attendees about Wisconsin’s Native American culture and history. Pre-register and learn more at wisconsinhistory.org .

× Expand CW: FLi Artists/CH: Adriano Siberna Photos Cedric Watson (left) and Corey Harris. Cedric Watson (left) and Corey Harris.

Cedric Watson + Corey Harris, Wednesday, Jan. 17, Garver Feed Mill, 7 p.m.: The “True Blues” tour is inspired by a long-gestating documentary film project of the same name focusing on contemporary players of traditional blues music styles. One of the performers featured in the film is guitarist-songwriter Corey Harris, who brings a wide range of lived experiences and newer styles (reggae, rock and more) to a trad base. Harris is joined for the Madison date by Cedric Watson, an accordion and fiddle player and songwriter drawing on Creole and zydeco. Tickets at exploretock.com .

× Expand Elise Radspinner A close-up of Gully Boys. Gully Boys

Gully Boys, Wednesday, Jan. 17, The Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Gully Boys were born in a Minneapolis-area Ragstock in 2016, when Kathy Callahan met Nadirah McGill. Natalie Klemond later joined on bass, and finally Mariah Mercedes completed this garage power-pop/punk four-piece. Their EP Favorite Son came out in 2021; their most recent single is “Optimist.” Madison's Mio Min Mio opens. Tickets at seetickets.us .

Federico Uribe, through May 26, Madison Museum of Contemporary Art: Miami-based artist Federico Uribe creates sculptures of animals and environments by repurposing materials typically discarded — plastic bottles, paintbrush handles, guitar strings, bullet casings, etc. His creations wrest beauty, joy and humor from objects most consider trash (and which also are creating disaster for the creatures depicted, including humans). The overall emotional effect can’t be described in a few sentences; we strongly recommend seeing for yourself his collection at MMoCA, “ Metamorphosis ,” through May 26.

× Expand Sarah and Jeanne Vaggalis The Wildwoods on stage. The Wildwoods

The Wildwoods, Thursday, Jan. 18, Bur Oak, 8 p.m.: Hailing from Lincoln, Nebraska, The Wildwoods is comprised of the husband-wife duo of Noah (guitar) and Chloe (violin) Gose, accompanied by Andrew Vaggalis on bass. This sweet-sounding Americana-folk trio has received national and international accolades, emerging as 2023 FreshGrass Awards finalists and semi-finalists in the International Songwriting Competition. Last year they even released a delicate take on “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” by Tears for Fears. The Wildwoods, obviously influenced by acts such as Nickel Creek and Gillian Welch, have released four charming albums — including 2023’s Foxfield Saint John — and make warm music for cold nights. Tickets at seetickets.us .