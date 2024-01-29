What to do in Madison this week: Maxine Gordon, UW MLK Symposium and more Isthmus Picks

Winter Words, Monday, Jan. 29, American Players Theatre, Spring Green, 7 p.m.: A winter trip out to Spring Green can be just as magical as one in midsummer. The theater’s play-reading series, Winter Words, sold out quickly as per usual, so hopefully you didn’t spend a lot of time pondering which show to pick — previous years' plays have made it to full fledged productions, including at APT. These staged readings in the indoor Touchstone theater begin on Jan. 29 with The Language Archive by Julia Cho. A man dedicated to saving the dying languages of the world finds himself at a loss for words when communicating with his wife and his lab assistant. It’s followed by Dirty Laundry by Mathilde Dratwa (Feb. 12), Casey and Diana by Nick Green (Feb. 26) and Primary Trust by Eboni Booth (March 25). Watch for last-minute ticket availability at americanplayers.org/tickets .

Art of Enterprise: Israhel van Meckenem’s 15th-Century Print Workshop, through March 24, Chazen Museum of Art: The exhibit places printmaker Israhel van Meckenem in the context of his time as both artist and entrepreneur and explores the era’s newfound ability to make copies. Ease of replication brought to the fore issues of authenticity and authorship that parallel the current rise of artificial intelligence. The Chazen Museum of Art exhibition will also explore the technology of the time and van Meckenem’s repurposing of work by other artists.

Radical, Tuesday, Jan. 30, Madison Senior Center, 12:30 p.m.: Did you know the Madison Senior Center hosts a free weekly film screening, open to all? Films range from classics to the latest festival favorites, like this week’s film. Radical was the Festival Favorite award winner at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival. The film tells the real-life story of an elementary school teacher (portrayed by Eugenio Derbez) trying to change the trajectory of his students lives in Matamoros, Mexico.

× Expand badgertalks.wisc.edu A close-up of Hilary Dugan. Hilary Dugan

Science on Ice: Why Winter is the New Frontier for Freshwater Sciences, Tuesday, Jan. 30, Overture Center-James Watrous Gallery of the Wisconsin Academy, 6 p.m.: Some people like their science straight up, others on ice. UW-Madison's Center for Limnology has begun a deep dive into the science of lakes when they are frozen — which many lakes around here are, for several months each year. By knowing more about what’s going on in lakes when they are frozen, scientists can also come to better understand the effects of climate change. Center for Limnology researcher Hilary Dugan will share research on winter algae blooms, impacts of road salt and more. Register at wisconsinacademy.org (a livestream version is available).

Ojibwe Storytelling Series, Tuesdays, through Jan. 30, Zoom, 7 p.m.: Relax and listen Tuesdays in January as the Wisconsin Historical Society hosts a series on Ojibwe stories on Zoom. The final storyteller on Jan. 30, Liz Arbuckle of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, will share tales that entertain while teaching attendees about Wisconsin’s Native American culture and history. Pre-register and learn more at wisconsinhistory.org .

× Expand courtesy Maxine Gordon Maxine Gordon at a newsstand. Maxine Gordon

Maxine Gordon, Wednesday, Jan. 31, Sequoya Library, 10:30 a.m.: Maxine Gordon has taken on many roles in the music world since the 1950s — fan, tour and artist manager (including for her late husband, the saxophonist Dexter Gordon), concert promoter, historian, author. At this Wisconsin Book Festival event, Gordon will discuss her forthcoming book. Quartette: Stories from the Lives of Four Women Jazz Musicians — Maxine Sullivan, Velma Middleton, Melba Liston, and Shirley Scott. Gordon will also discuss the book during a lunchtime social from 12:30-2 p.m. on Feb. 3 at Cafe Coda.

× Expand HBO/Kwaku Alston A close-up of Anna Deavere Smith. Anna Deavere Smith

UW MLK Symposium, Wednesday, Jan. 31, UW Memorial Union-Shannon Hall, 5:30 p.m.: If you missed Madison-Dane County and the state of Wisconsin's Martin Luther King Jr. commemorations because of the insane cold on Jan. 15, you have another excellent chance to honor and learn about the civil rights leader with this symposium featuring the great playwright and actress Anna Deavere Smith. Smith will discuss the work of Dr. King “through the lens” of her own work, including the Pulitzer Prize-winning Fires in the Mirror. The lecture is general admission (no tickets needed); doors open at 5 p.m. A livestream will be available on YouTube .

The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, Jan. 25-Feb. 11, Overture Center-Playhouse: A klezmer musical and a charming romantic fantasy, The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk is based on the life of Marc Chagall and his wife, Bella Rosenfeld Chagall. The arts (painting, dancing, music) are, in a sense, the star of the show. But the couple, living through the anti-Semitism and wars of the early 20th century, ground the play in reality — even while their imaginations are at full sway. This Forward Theater production shows at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday, plus 2 p.m. on Feb. 3 and 10. Tickets at overture.org . Note: The correct opening date is Jan. 25, not Jan. 26 as published in the January print issue.

Jaime Wyatt, Wednesday, Jan. 31, High Noon Saloon, 8 p.m.: There’s a lot of soul in the singing of rising singer-songwriter Jaime Wyatt, which is a good thing since it’s needed to match the honest, heartfelt storytelling in her songs. Wyatt’s November album, Feel Good, mixes rock, country and an R&B groove into a master class on smashing out of a genre box. With Joshua Quimby, another distinctive singer making inroads in the Americana scene; and Illinois troubadour Marques Morel. Tickets at ticketmaster.com .

DarRen Morris The painting "Natural Woman” by DarRen Morris. The painting "Natural Woman” by DarRen Morris.

Restoring the Black Woman, Feb. 2-29, Madison College-Gallery at Truax; reception 5:30-8:30 p.m., Feb. 1: The Black Women's Affinity Group at Madison College hosts an annual exhibit in honor of the late Dzigbodi Akyea, who was an academic advisor at the college for nearly two decades. “Restoring the Black Woman” is the 2024 exhibition, featuring work by artists Bolanie Awosika, Paulina Ivanova, Monica Mims, DarRen Morris, Martina Seignarack, Crystasany R. Turner and Britney Woods. RSVP for the opening reception on Feb. 1 at eventbrite.com ; the exhibit continues through Feb. 29.