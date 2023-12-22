Where to ring in the New Year in Madison

× Expand Freepik Two glasses clinking together.

2023, we hardly knew you, and/or we knew you way too much at this point. Even if none of the pressing concerns in the news will be resolved by hanging up a new calendar, the symbolic act of putting the old year away always feels like a milestone worth celebrating. If you’re looking to an evening out to welcome the new year, we’ve pulled together this guide to what's happening, starting with music and comedy in and around Madison. But there’s also theater, kids' activities, a nature walk and more. We'll keep adding to this list as more information comes in; email calendar@isthmus.com with updates.

Music/Clubs

Alchemy Cafe: Nuggernaut with Robin Lee & Adam Ginsberg, 11 p.m. $15; a portion benefits WORT-FM. facebook.com/nuggernaut.

Bowl-A-Vard Lanes: Tim Daniels Band, 8 p.m. bowlavard.com.

Buck and Honey's, Sun Prairie: James Crockett, 5:30 p.m. Free. buckandhoneys.com.

The Bur Oak: Mad City Funk, Billy Joe & the Affordables, The Rascal Theory, Lake Collective, 8 p.m. $25 ($20 adv.). theburoakmadison.com.

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson: Chris Hanson Band, 5:30 p.m. $60 includes meal at 3 p.m. ($35 show only, if available day of). RSVP: cafecarpe.com.

Cafe Coda: Tony Castañeda Latin Jazz Band, 9 p.m. $30. cafecoda.club.

Cardinal Bar: DJs missmittens, Rogerx2, Jasper.25, "New Queer Eve," 9 p.m. $10. instagram.com/thecardinalbarmadison.

Cider Farm Tasting Room: Kirsten Grace & Joseph Michael, 2 p.m. Free. theciderfarm.com.

Come Back In: The Cuz, 9 p.m. comebackintavern.com.

Comedy on State: Sean Patton, 5:30, 8 & 10:30 p.m. $50-$30. madisoncomedy.com. 608-256-0099

Concourse Hotel: Music by Frank Martin Busch & the Names, VO5, comedy by John DeBoer, dinner/cocktail hour, 5 p.m., Concourse Hotel, Madison. Various overnight packages $759-$299 ($50 VO5 only). concoursehotel.com/new-years-eve.

Crucible: Matt Fanale, psych0tron, senseless, Acideon, 8:30 p.m. $20. cruciblemadison.com.

Delta Beer Lab: DJ Slimzy, 7 p.m. (beer release at noon). delta.beer.

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove: The Trophy Husbands, 9 p.m. doundrinsdistilling.com.

Crystal Corner Bar: Wristwatch, The Missed, Poison Widow, Carrellee, 9 p.m. $10. thecrystalcornerbar.com.

Essen Haus: Gary Beal Band, 9 p.m. essen-haus.com.

Garver Feed Mill: The Earthlings, Def Sonic, The Civil Engineers, Lunar Ticks, DJ Kayla Kush, 7:30 p.m. $35 ($25 adv.). garverevents.com.

Harmony Bar: Combo Noir, Hirt Alpert, 9:30 p.m. $15. harmonybarandgrill.com.

High Noon Saloon: The Kissers, 5 p.m., $15 (free ages 17 & under); The Jimmys, Stackhouse, 9:30 p.m., $30 ($25 adv.). high-noon.com.

Ivory Room Piano Bar: Jim Ripp, Kevin Gale, Nicky Jordan, 9 p.m. $40. ivoryroompianobar.net.

Liquid + Ruby: DJ lineup TBA, 9 p.m. $25 ($30 ages 18-20). liquidmadison.com.

Lola's Hi/Lo Lounge: DJs Chuck Money, Phil Money, 5 p.m. lolasmadison.com.

Lucille: DJ Dreckks, 9 p.m. $120. lucillemadison.com.

Main Street Music, Brooklyn: DJ Longhorn, 7 p.m. Free. mainstreetmusicmore.org.

Majestic Theatre: People Brothers Band, New Salty Dog, 8 p.m. $25 ($20 adv.). majesticmadison.com.

Mickey's Tavern: Mickey Sunshine, The Mail Manipulators, Clean Room, DJ Checks Cashed, 10 p.m. facebook.com/mickeywikisunshine.

North Street Cabaret: Cash Box Kings with Lee Kanehira, 8 p.m. $20 adv. northstreetcabaret.com.

Our House: Gaines & Wagoner, house concert, 7:30 p.m. $20 donation. RSVP: annedave@chorus.net.

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, Paoli: Jim White, 6 p.m. Free. schoolhousebistro.com.

Pyramid Event Venue, Lake Mills: Lathe, '90s rock, 9 p.m. pyramidlakemills.com.

Red Rock Saloon: Justin Lee Partin, country, 10 p.m. $40 ($30 adv.). eventbrite.com.

Red Rooster: Reverend Raven & the Chain Smokin' Altar Boys with Westside Andy, Madtown Mannish Boys, blues, $35-$30. redroostermadison.com.

Rex's Innkeeper, Waunakee: The Retro Specz, classic rock, 8 p.m. rexsinnkeeper.com.

The Rigby: DJ Pearl Marshall, 11 p.m. facebook.com/rigbypub.

Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green: Violet Palms, Sugar Mama & the Rent Check, 7:30 p.m. Free. slowpokelounge.com.

Sotto: DJ Britt, 10 p.m. $5. sottonightclub.com.

The Sylvee: Gimme Gimme Disco, DJ Tanner Savage, 8 p.m. $40-$20 adv. thesylvee.com.

Tavernakaya: DJ Chamo, 9 p.m. $40 ($35 adv.). tavernakaya.com.

Whiskey Jacks Saloon: DJs Vamp, TSnake, 8 p.m. $70. whiskeyjacksmadtown.com.

Other events

Ball Drop Blitz: Mercury Players Theatre short plays created in 24 hours, 8 p.m., Bartell Theatre, Madison. $30/$25. bartelltheatre.org.

Boujee Nights Release Party: Open at noon, Working Draft, with NYE countdown at 6 p.m., art exhibit opening for Katie Martz, raffle fundraiser for Common Wealth Development. facebook.com/workingdraftbeer.

New Year's Eve Celebration: Talk and meditation led by Gen Kelsang Dorje, 8:30 p.m., Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. $15. RSVP: meditationinmadison.org. 608-661-3211.

Holiday Express: The final day of the flower and model train display, 10 a.m.-4 pm., Olbrich Gardens. $8 ($5 ages 6-12, free younger). olbrich.org.

My Family New Year's Eve: Entertainment and activities, 2-8 p.m., Keva Sports Center, Middleton, with David Landau, James the Magician, TJ Howell, Infinity Martial Arts, Central Midwest Ballet Academy. $19 adv. kevasports.com. 608-662-7529.

Madison Children's Museum: Baby New Year Party, 9 a.m.; NYE Button Making, 10 a.m.-noon; Let's Make with Lexie, 1-3 p.m.; New Year's Eve Dance Party, 1:30-3 p.m., MCM, Madison. $12 admission. madisonchildrensmuseum.org.

New Year's Eve Family Walk: Friends of Urban Nature event, guided by JoAnn Riecke, 6:30 p.m., Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona (meet at the Children's Shack). Free. facebook.com/friendsofetcp.