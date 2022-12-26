Where to ring in the New Year in Madison

Feeling like it’s okay to head back into the water this New Year’s Eve? You’re not alone. Events live and in-person have returned, and without restrictions like proof of vaccination. We’ve pulled together what’s happening, starting with music in clubs in and around Madison. But there’s also comedy, theater, family game night, a nature walk and even meditation. We'll keep adding to this list as more information comes in.

Music/Clubs (in Madison unless noted otherwise):

× Expand M.O.D. Media Productions Nuggernaut

Alchemy Cafe: Nuggernaut, DJ Evan Woodward, 10:30 p.m. $15; a portion benefits WORT-FM. facebook.com/events/521472993258403 .

Anchor Bar, Edgerton: The Stevee Nix, 8 p.m. $15. eventbrite.com/e/453977407647 .

BarleyPop Live: Treatment, Mossmen, Irish Goodbyes, 9 p.m. Rock. $5. facebook.com/barleypoplive .

Bowl-A-Vard Lanes: The Solution, classic rock, 8 p.m. bowlavard.com .

× Expand courtesy M. White DJ M. White

Brink Lounge: DJ M. White, '90s R&B. $60. facebook.com/events/672966580903194 .

Buck and Honey's, Sun Prairie: James Crockett, 8:30 p.m. Free. buckandhoneys.com .

Cafe Carpe, Fort Atkinson: Cheryl & the Home Town Boys, 7 p.m. $45 (includes dinner seatings at 5:15, 5:45 or 6:15 p.m.). RSVP: cafecarpe.com .

Comedy on State: Sam Tallent, 5:30, 8 & 10:30 p.m. $50-$30. madisoncomedy.com .

Concourse Hotel: Music by Frank Martin Busch & the Names, Road Trip, DJs, comedy by Todd Andrews, dinner/cocktail hour, 5 p.m., Concourse Hotel, Madison. Various overnight or event-based ticket options, $499-$40. concoursehotel.com/new-years-eve .

Crucible: Matt Fanale, psych0tron, senseless, Acideon, 8:30 p.m. $15. eventbrite.com/e/484746769637 .

× Expand courtesy TRT The Rascal Theory (left to right): Jack Peterson, Linwood "Woody" Riley, Joe Iaquinto, Roscoe Foster, Brian Barta.

Doundrins Distilling, Cottage Grove: The Rascal Theory, soul/blues/rock, 9 p.m. doundrinsdistilling.com .

Crystal Corner Bar: Dogsblood, Wristwatch, Carrellee (album release), Educational Davis, Haunted Ones DJs, 9 p.m. $10. thecrystalcornerbar.com .

Essen Haus complex: 6 p.m.-close, with music at 9 p.m. by Granny Shot (Come Back) and Gary Beal Band (EH). $125 through 12/24 includes buffet/drinks. eventbrite.com/e/468681337497 .

Full Mile Beer Co., Sun Prairie: Karaoke 8 p.m., DJ Motchy, 11 p.m. Free. fullmilebeercompany.com .

Glass Nickel-Atwood Avenue: Monkey Business Institute, all-ages 5:30 p.m. ($22/$20) or adults only 8:30 p.m. ($27/$25; both shows include buffet). monkeybusinessinstitute.com .

Great Dane-Downtown: DJ Vilas Park Sniper, 9 p.m. $10. facebook.com/greatdanedowntown .

Harmony Bar: Loving Cup (Rolling Stones tribute), The Scratch-Offs, 9 p.m. $15. harmonybarandgrill.com .

× Expand Gustav Ryberg The Kissers

High Noon Saloon: The Kissers, 5 p.m., $15 (free ages 17 & under); KennyHoopla, Groupthink, Jackie Hayes, 10 p.m., $25. high-noon.com .

Ho-Chunk Gaming, Baraboo: Cherry Pie, Madison County, 9 p.m. Free. ho-chunkgaming.com/wisconsindells .

Hop Garden Tap Room, Paoli: The Radiant Beings, 3 p.m. Free. thehopgarden.net .

Ivory Room Piano Bar: Andy Schneider, Anthony Cao, Leslie Cao, Luke Hrovat-Staedter, 8 p.m. Sold out. ivoryroompianobar.net .

Lakeside Bar & Grill, Poynette: Cool Front, rock/blues/funk, 8 p.m. 608-635-0135.

Lazy Oaf Lounge: Saturday Morning Cartel, rock/pop, 9 p.m. lazyoaflounge.com .

courtesy Star Monster A person with folded arms. Star Monster

Liquid + Ruby: Star Monster, C.A.M, MAMA B, POWERUP, RONCO, Trini, Aztek Devil, 9 p.m. $20 ($30 ages 18-20). liquidmadison.com .

Louisianne's, Middleton: Jim Erickson, jazz, 6 p.m. Free. louisiannes.com .

Main Street Music, Brooklyn: Gas Can Alley, Dawg Bones, Shaun Peterson,, 6 p.m. $5. mainstreetmusicmore.org .

Majestic Theatre: People Brothers Band, Mae Simpson, DJ Kayla Kush, 730 p.m. $25 ($20 adv.). majesticmadison.com .

Merchant: DJ EMC, 10:37 p.m. Free. merchantmadison.com .

Our House: Darren Sterud Trio, house concert, 7:30 p.m. $25 donation. RSVP: annedave@chorus.net.

Paoli Schoolhouse American Bistro, Paoli: Jim White, 6 p.m. Free. schoolhousebistro.com .

Red Rock Saloon: Garrett Speer, country, 10 p.m. $30. eventbrite.com/e/474281066437

Red Rooster: The Jimmys, Oscar Wilson & Billy Flynn, Madtown Mannish Boys, blues, $35. redroostermadison.com .

Rex's Innkeeper, Waunakee: QUEST, classic rock, 8:30 p.m. rexsinnkeeper.com .

Slowpoke Lounge, Spring Green: Jambidextrous, Rare Element, 7:30 p.m. $25. slowpokelounge.com .

The Rigby: DJ Khoa Le, 10 p.m. Free. facebook.com/rigbypub .

× Expand Shatter Imagery A seven-piece band on stage. The Civil Engineers (from left): Tim Lopez, Kyle Rightley, Molly Fish, Carl Rettke (behind Molly), Jason Buck, Garrick Rohm, Drew Money.

The Spaceship (online): Max Ink Radio live with performances by The Civil Engineers, Lynda & the Zeros, Porky’s Groove Machine, hosts Jimmy K, Teri Barr and Rokker. Donations. thespaceship.tv .

The Sylvee: Gimme Gimme Disco, Abba tribute, 8 p.m. $40-$20 adv. thesylvee.com .

Tyranena Brewing Co., Lake Mills: Mel Ford & the Fairlane, 7 p.m. Free. tyranena.com .

Urban Air Adventure Park: Musical Memories Mobile DJs, 10 a.m.- 1 p.m. $32.99-$22.99 includes kids' climbing/rec activities ($11.99 ages 5 & under). store.urbanairparks.com .

Whiskey Jacks Saloon: DJ Vamp, 8 p.m. $30 ($50 VIP). tickets.lineleap.com/e/F16zCNUvUvlVIpGSgxLo .

Other events

Ball Drop Blitz: Mercury Players Theatre & KnowBetter Productions short plays created in 24 hours, 8 p.m., Bartell Theatre, Madison. $25. bartelltheatre.org .

Boujee Nights Release Party: Social and sampling, 6-10 p.m., Working Draft. facebook.com/workingdraftbeer .

Happy New Peaceful You: Talk and meditation led by Gen Kelsang Gomlam, 7 p.m., Kadampa Meditation Center Madison. $15 ("Inner Peace is My Superpower" kids class takes place simultaneously; $3). RSVP: meditationinmadison.org. 608-661-3211.

Guys on Ice: Final 2022 performance, 2 p.m., Dec. 31, Barrymore Theatre. $35. barrymorelive.com .

× Expand Bonnie Manley Photography David Landau with guitar. David Landau

My Family New Year's Eve: Entertainment and activities, 2-8 p.m., Keva Sports Center, Middleton, with music by David Landau. $20 ($16 kids 3 & up). facebook.com/events/499037638682597 . 608-662-7529.

New Year's Eve Dance Party: All ages, with DJ Nick Nice, 10:30 a.m., Madison Children's Museum, Madison. $12 admission. madisonchildrensmuseum.org . 608-256-6445.

New Year's Eve Family Walk: Friends of Urban Nature event, guided by JoAnn Riecke, 6:30 p.m., Aldo Leopold Nature Center, Monona (meet at the Children's Shack). Free. facebook.com/friendsofetcp .

Nobody Likes You When You're 2023: '90s-'00s-themed party games, photobooth, one-night-only cocktails, 8 p.m., State Line Distillery, Madison. Sold out. facebook.com/sldistillery .