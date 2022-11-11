The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee

press release: Edgewood College presents 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee. Music and lyrics by William Finn, book by Rachel Sheinkin. Directed by Jeanne Leep. Musical direction by Sergei Pavlov.

November 11, 12, 17, 18 at 7:30 pm; November 12 and 19 at 2:00 pm, Diane Ballweg Theatre

An eclectic group of several socially awkward youngsters vie for the spelling championship of a lifetime, finding joy, heartache and a purpose in competing at the regional spelling bee. While candidly disclosing hilarious and touching stories from their home lives, the tweens spell their way through a series of words, hoping never to hear the soul-crushing, pout-inducing, life un-affirming “ding” of the bell that signals a spelling mistake.

Tickets are $18.00 for General Admission and $10.00 for Students/Seniors. To purchase tickets please visit http://theatre.edgewood.edu. For more information please call 608-663-6710.