ONLINE: The Cold War from the Margins: Socialist Bulgaria on the Global Cultural Scene

press release: AREA STUDIES SHOWCASE LECTURE SERIES: RUSSIA, EASTERN EUROPE, AND CENTRAL ASIA

(All lectures will be streamed virtually – free and open to the public.)

“The Cold War from the Margins: Socialist Bulgaria on the Global Cultural Scene”

with Theodora Dragostinova, associate professor of history,

The Ohio State University

Presented by the 2018-2021 U.S. Department of Education Title VI National Resource Center and Foreign Language and Area Studies grant recipients for Russia, Eastern Europe, and Central Asia. Follow this link for the full lineup of lectures.

This lecture series is a collaborative effort to showcase an area studies specialist from each center focusing on the Russian, East European, and Central Asian world region. The series is sponsored by the Davis Center for Russian and Eurasian Studies at Harvard University; the Institute of Slavic, East European, and Eurasian Studies at the University of California, Berkeley; the Russian, East European & Eurasian Center at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; the Russian and East European Institute at Indiana University; the Center for Russian, East European, & Eurasian Studies at the University of Michigan; the Center for Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies at The University of Texas at Austin; the Inner Asian and Uralic National Resource Center at Indiana University; the Center for Russian, East European, and Eurasian Studies at the University of Pittsburgh; the Center for Russia, East Europe, and Central Asia at the University of Wisconsin – Madison; the Center for East European and Russian/Eurasian Studies at The University of Chicago; and the Center for Slavic and East European Studies at The Ohio State University.

