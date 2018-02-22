RSVP for Infusions, Decoctions, Percolations and Tinctures
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714
press release:
Learn to make liquid extracts from herbs and determine which method is best for you and your remedy. This class includes creating herbal remedies for everyday use or more serious concerns.
Thursday, March 1, 6:30-8 pm
Registration Deadline: February 22
Cost: $20/$16 member | Course Number: 10-10
