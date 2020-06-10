ONLINE: Tips on Home Ownership: Buying, Selling, Refinancing, and Insurance during the Pandemic

press release: Come learn from OPEN Members Asher Masino (Lauer Realty Group), David Ryan-Sukup (American Family Insurance), and Lee Kampa (Guaranteed Rate) as they dis cuss Tips on Home Ownership during the pandemic.

This event is geared toward all people, current home owners and people thinking about buying in the future. We’ll start the event with a presentation from Asher, David, and Lee and then open the floor for questions.

We'll be covering several topics through online webinars throughout the summer. Please let our moderators know if you have additional topics you'd like us to cover.

By registering to this event you agree to our Code of Conduct.

Where: On Zoom! RSVP for link.