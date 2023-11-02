press release: Beginning at 10:00 am on Thursday, Nov. 2nd St. Vinny’s Dig & Save Outlet Store will open its annual $1 Coat Sale.

The store will sell a variety of coats from winter puffers and rain coats to jean jackets and children’s windbreakers. Regardless of their size or style, all coats will cost $1.00. The store will be stocked with nearly 6,000 coats on opening day. Staff will restock coats throughout the following days until the supply is gone.

Community members, thrift shoppers and deal savers are welcome to shop the sale. Historically, the event is well attended by both individuals who need coats for themselves and organizations who need coats to distribute to clients throughout the year. Over the past 26 years, shoppers have come from Milwaukee, northern Wisconsin and Iowa to buy coats for their classroom, homeless shelters or immigrant resource programs.

Located at 1900 S. Park Street in Madison, Dig & Save Outlet Store sells clothing, linen and small miscellaneous goods by the pound. Furniture and large items are priced individually. The store is the last-chance outlet for donated goods that didn’t sell quickly at the other six St. Vinny’s Thrift Stores throughout Dane County. The store also operates St. Vincent de Paul –Madison’s furniture voucher program where low-income families can get furniture, bedding, linens and housewares at no cost to them.

Visit https://svdpmadison.org/event/1-coat-sale/ to learn more about the $1 Coat Sale.