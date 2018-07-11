press release: Upcoming Presentations

StartingBlock is 1MC's Permanent Location!

We are so excited to announce our partnership and welcome you all to the new StartingBlock/DreamBank space starting this Wednesday, July 11, from 8-9am!

July 11 - StartingBlock Social, 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Coffee for All! No presentation this week. Tours will be given, bad jokes will be told. Street parking is currently available in the area.

July 18 - Moonshot Insights

Moonshot Insights performs predictive candidate evaluations for employers. Moonshot Insights evaluates candidates to predict their job performance, growth, longevity and culture fit.

July 25 - STRATAFOLIO

STRATAFOLIO is an online software solution that provides real-time data analytics for commercial real estate portfolios in a dashboard format. See your compiled data in one spot, see trends, isolate assets or asset types, and compare profitability.

press release: 1 Million Cups Madison, a free, weekly program for entrepreneurs to present their business ideas to an audience over coffee, will meet at the new incubator space, Starting Block.

About 1 Million Cups Madison: 1 Million Cups, started by the Kansas City-based Kauffman Foundation, is a free, weekly opportunity for local entrepreneurs and startups to engage over coffee each Wednesday morning at 8 a.m. Its name is based on the idea that it takes one million cups of coffee to launch a startup. Startups of all varieties can apply to present their ideas, and anyone in the community who is interested can attend to listen, ask questions and offer advice.