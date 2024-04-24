10 Actions You Can Take This Year to Help Pollinators Thrive

media release: Pollinators need three things to survive: food, shelter, and protection from pesticides. While these three needs seem simple, pollinator populations worldwide are declining at alarming rates. What can we do as individuals to help conserve our local pollinators? Join Dr. Hannah Gaines Day (University of Wisconsin-Madison Gratton Lab), Cindy Burtley (City of Sun Prairie Parks & Forestry Director), and Dr. Rose Daily (City of Sun Prairie Sustainability Coordinator) on April 24th for an interactive presentation on 10 actions you can take in your own backyard throughout the spring, summer, and fall to help our local pollinators THRIVE!

In honor of Arbor Day, those that attend will receive a free pollinator-friendly tree or shrub! In addition, test your knowledge on native bee species, learn about the City of Sun Prairie’s No Mow May program, and sign up to be a community scientist and collect pollinator data using the WiBEE app.

Registration is not required for this event, but you may register if you would like an email reminder prior to the event.