press release:

USA | 2016 | DCP | 105 min.

Director: Dan Trachtenberg; Cast: Mary Elizabeth Winstead, John Goodman, John Gallagher Jr.

Regaining consciousness after a car accident, a woman (Winstead) finds herself handcuffed and trapped in a survivalist’s bunker. Her captor (Goodman) explains that he rescued her from the side of the road, and that he is keeping her safe in the midst of an apocalyptic attack. With smart direction, sly performances, and a screenplay (co-written by Damien Chazelle) packed to the brim with tension and twists, 10 Cloverfield Lane entertains by constantly having us consider to what genre it might actually belong.

The Cinematheque will welcome Oscar-winning filmmaker Damien Chazelle in person on Friday, February 23, to present a screening of La La Land on a rare 35mm print from the Academy Film Archive. Chazelle’s visit will culminate a month-long series of this young writer-director’s body of work. On February 24, Chazelle will be on hand to present a day-long selection of personal film favorites that he has curated for our viewing pleasure.

All Cinematheque screenings are free and open to the public.