media release: Give back to your local community and learn about area non-profits with 100 Women Who Care – Madison! Attend our fourth quarter meeting on Monday, December 11, at the East Side Club for an opportunity to make an impact locally for those in need.

5:00 pm: Network over hot chocolate drinks, a cash bar, and festive holiday cookies.

6:00 pm: Presentations by local non-profit organizations, including United Madison Sex Trafficking Initiative, Northwest Dane Senior Services (NWDSS), Rubin for Kids, and the Bayview Foundation. One organization will receive the Impact Award of over $10,000 in member-supported donations this quarter.

7:00 pm: Adjourn.

Attendance is FREE, but please RSVP to help us plan!

For more information, visit https://100wwcmadison.org/

This meeting will also offer a virtual option. Thanks to Northwestern Mutual for sponsoring the December meeting!