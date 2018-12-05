press release: Join us on Wednesday, 12/5 for the first poetry and visual art mashup from the Working Draft creative side project know as 1129 Social!

Featuring the artwork of Maggie Muldowney and Courtney Nelson + the poetry of Jesse Brookstein, Ryan Browne, and Heather Riverun, this collaborative affair will offer:

- A one-night-only taproom art installation

- Live poetry readings from the three poets

- Limited-edition visual poetry prints created exclusively for this event

- The very first tapping of our brand new 'Vocal Poet' Enigma DIPA

Not only is this event completely free and open to the public, it's also the first of what we hope to be many 1129 Social events blending the worlds of literature, visual artistry, and craft brewing.

Stay tuned for more info, and we'll hope to see you on Wednesday, 12/5!

**NOTE: This event involves some adult themes and language and may not be suitable for kiddos**