press release:

SPHS Productions presents

William Shakespeare's

Twelve Angry Jurors

April 30th, May 1-3, 2020

Tickets: $8-$12

"12 Angry Jurors" focuses on a jury's deliberations in a capital murder case. A 12-person jury is sent to begin deliberations in the first-degree murder trial of an 18-year-old accused in the stabbing death of their father, where a guilty verdict means an automatic death sentence.

Thursday, April 30 @ 7pm

Friday, May 1 @ 7pm

Saturday, May 2 @ 2pm and 7pm

Sunday, May 3 @ 2pm and 6pm

Show length is about an hour and 45 minutes (with intermission)