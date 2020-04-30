12 Angry Jurors
Sun Prairie High School 888 Grove St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release:
SPHS Productions presents
William Shakespeare's
Twelve Angry Jurors
April 30th, May 1-3, 2020
Tickets: $8-$12
"12 Angry Jurors" focuses on a jury's deliberations in a capital murder case. A 12-person jury is sent to begin deliberations in the first-degree murder trial of an 18-year-old accused in the stabbing death of their father, where a guilty verdict means an automatic death sentence.
Thursday, April 30 @ 7pm
Friday, May 1 @ 7pm
Saturday, May 2 @ 2pm and 7pm
Sunday, May 3 @ 2pm and 6pm
Show length is about an hour and 45 minutes (with intermission)