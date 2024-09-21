123 Andres

media release: Christina and Andrés are 123 Andrés, the GRAMMY and Latin Grammy-winning duo for kids and families known for their interactive, high energy shows. They bring fresh original songs that blend Spanish and English, with an eclectic mix of sounds from all corners of Latin America. 123 Andrés pack their show with positive vibes and energetic songs that get the whole family dancing and learning.

$25/Adults, $10/Students (ages 4-18)