media release: On October 1, 1999, Jonathan Zarov, then-host of the Friday 8 O’Clock Buzz on community radio WORT 89.9 FM, set the radio station’s record for the most number of people interviewed in one hour. On May 5, 2023, current Friday Buzz host Andy Moore will attempt to break Zarov’s record.

Back in ‘99, artists, musicians, and community members lined up outside the WORT studios on 118 S Bedford Street for the “14 Seconds of Fame Guest-a-thon.”

The show featured fast talking, improvised music, and dozens upon dozens of community members, from cartoonist Tom Tomorrow to Tammy Baldwin – then a U.S. Representative. In all, Zarov interviewed seventy-one guests, surpassing his previous 1997 “Guest-a-thon” record of 59 guests.

That has remained WORT’s record for the most guests interviewed in one hour. Now, on his one-year anniversary of hosting the show, current Friday 8 O’Clock Buzz host Andy Moore will host another “Guest-a-thon.” The goal? Interview at least 72 people in one hour, and break Zarov’s 24-year record.

Members of the public are invited to take part. Simply show up at 118 S Bedford Street, just outside the WORT studios, by 7:45 a.m, on Friday, May 5, 2023.

This isn’t Moore’s first brush with the “Guest-a-thon.” In the October 1999 broadcast, Moore was one interviewee, and even brought his own guitar. He performed what he called “the world’s shortest bluegrass song” about Madison’s favorite radio station:

“You can hear the Democrats on public radio /

You can hear Republicans on the Sly show /

You can get your sports and weather from your home TV /

But the only place you can hear Communists is on W-O-R-T.”

About the show: The 8 O’Clock Buzz is WORT’s upbeat morning talk show. It airs each weekday from 8-9am, with different hosts on each day of the week. Veteran broadcaster Andy Moore is the current Friday host of the 8 O’Clock Buzz. He succeeded former Friday Buzz host Jonathan Zarov, who stepped down in 2021 after 28 years on the air.

About WORT: WORT 89.9 FM is a nonprofit, non-commercial, listener-sponsored community radio station based in Madison, Wisconsin. WORT has been on the air since 1975, and is committed to providing an alternative to commercial radio by offering diverse and independent voices that reflect our listening community. Stream us online, via our app, or elsewhere.