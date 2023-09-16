media release:

Attention Art Lovers!

Mark your calendars and make plans for a regional road trip when 14 South Artists Inc hosts The 14 South Artists Regional Art Tour...a two day event that will showcase some of Wisconsin’s finest artists at various locations from Madison to Middleton, Fitchburg, Oregon Stoughton, Brooklyn and Blanchardville. Tour dates and times: Saturday and Sunday September 16 & 17, 2023 from 9am to 4 pm daily.

27 artists will be displaying at 15 separate locations from as far northwest of Madison as Middleton, all the way southwest to Blanchardville with multiple exciting stops in between. Beautiful and imaginative works in metal, fiber, wood, glass, mixed media, pottery, painting, jewelry and photography will all be available to view and purchase, so you’re sure to find art treasures to please every taste. Additionally, many artists will be providing demonstrations of their particular art form over the course of the two-day event.

As the name of our organization suggests, 14 South Artists, Inc. started with some very creative people who lived or worked along the Highway 14 Corridor...all looking for ways to network and promote the visual arts they were producing independently. Now 19 years later we have grown to 50 + members centered in Oregon, and from multiple communities throughout south central Wisconsin, all with a passion to create and share their beautiful work.

14 South Artists Inc has hosted similar tours in the past, and in more recent years has offered fixed location shows like Spring into Fine Arts, Paoli, Agora and Stoughton’s Art Walk. (In 2020 we opened The Oregon Art Center under the Tin Man Water tower at 134 Janesville St, in Oregon, as a permanent gallery to display the work of our members. The Center is open on Weekends and certain weekdays and holidays.)

Events Director Karen McKean has been with the group since 2014 and has participated in many of the previous tours. When asked how this tour will be different from those in the past, she responds: “This year we will have more studio locations that will feature many new artists as well as the longtime members.” Another advantage of a tour, according to 14 South’s President, Francine Tompkins, is “the increased opportunity it provides for interaction between artists and community in a way that aligns perfectly with our renewed focus on outreach.”

It’s easy to see that people everywhere are enjoying being out and about, and our artists are eager to connect once again with the community. The timing is ideal for this type of event. Francine speaks for all of us involved when she enthusiastically invites everyone to “join us on this adventure that will take you from city to suburb, and village to country roads in search of great art.”

The Regional Tour is powered by google maps, and you can find and print a complete list of artists and locations at https:// 14southartistsregionalarttour. com/ . Printed maps are currently available at The Oregon Art Center and will also be available at each tour site.

This event is presented by 14 South Artists Inc. with the help of our sponsors including The Village of Oregon, The Firefly Coffee House and OCA Media. Once again the dates and times are Saturday and Sunday September 16 & 17 from 9am to 4 pm daily. We look forward to seeing you then!

To find out more about our organization, member artists and upcoming events including this tour, visit our website at www.14southartists.com, our Facebook page at

https://www.facebook.com/ 14SouthArtists/