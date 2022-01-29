1788-L, Lick

media release: 1788-L ‘Synthetic Automaton’ North American Tour

Saturday January 29, 2022 | 10pm to 2am

Liquid | 18+

Making his Madison debut, 1788-L is highly regarded as a pioneer of the "New Beat" or "Mid-tempo" genre, has collaborated with some of the industry's biggest names, such as The Glitch Mob, Illenium and REZZ, and is rapidly grown to become one of the rising stars in the electronic music industry, due to his unique techo/industrial sound. Full lineup TBA.