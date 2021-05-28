2021 Band
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: With a new sound cooked up for 2021, we're ready to groove. Bringing you fresh, original Rhythm & Blues tunes sure to make you get on your feet. FREE! Four piece harmonies you can't ignore, we can't wait for you to explore our sound!
Production: www.mmx608.com
Sounds: Papa Scott
This event will be live-streamed as usual. Support live music, pls donate to www.gofundme.com/f/keep-coda-alive
Info
Cafe Coda 1224 Williamson St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Music