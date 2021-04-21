ONLINE: 2021 Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows Reading

RSVP

media release: Presented in partnership with the Program in Creative Writing, poetry and fiction from the 2020-21 Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows.  This event will feature the work of Emma Binder, Jari Bradley, Sasha Debevec-McKenney, Victoria C. Flanagan, Sandra Hong, and Taylor Koekkoek. Join the event at: https://www.crowdcast.io/e/2021-wisconsin-institute​. Before the event begins, you will see a countdown and the event image. 

Info

Books, Wisconsin Book Festival
RSVP
Google Calendar - ONLINE: 2021 Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows Reading - 2021-04-21 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - ONLINE: 2021 Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows Reading - 2021-04-21 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - ONLINE: 2021 Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows Reading - 2021-04-21 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - ONLINE: 2021 Wisconsin Institute for Creative Writing Fellows Reading - 2021-04-21 19:00:00 ical