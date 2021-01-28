ONLINE: 2021 Youth of the Year

media release: Six talented youth will compete for the title, Boys & Girls Clubs if Dane County 2021 Youth of the Year on Thursday, January 28. The local award winner will represent the Dane County Clubs in the statewide competition, local speaking engagements, Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County events and more.

The competition will take place tonight, 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., via zoom with speeches presented by each Youth of the Year candidates, followed by judging, the announcement of the Youth of the Year and a networking session led by local business leaders. Dr. Jasmine Zapata, MD, MPH, Pediatrician and Public

Health Doctor, UW School of Medicine & Public Health will serve as the Mistress of Ceremonies for the event.

To register for the 2021 Youth of the Year event, go to https://www.classy.org/event/ 2021-bgcdc-youth-of-the-year/ e319906.