ONLINE: Youth of the Year

media release: – Five Dane County youth will compete in the 2022 Youth of the Year competition on Thursday, January 27, to be named the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County Youth of the Year. Representatives are chosen by their local Boys & Girls Club to represent their local communities in the statewide competition. Thursday’s event starts at 7 pm and the public is encouraged to attend this free virtual event. Event registration can be found at bit.ly/BGCDCYOY.

Our five Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County candidates have been working since November on their materials that showcase their leadership and academic excellence. Our candidates represent Boys & Girls Clubs members from our Taft Street Club, and our East, West, La Follette, and Memorial AVID/TOPS programs. On Thursday night, facilitated by Dr. Nestor Rodriguez, our candidates will share stories of their personal growth, issues that matter to them, and how the Boys & Girls Clubs have impacted their lives.

Being named Youth of the Year is the highest honor a Boys & Girls Club member can receive. Hundreds of local youths across the country are recognized by Boys & Girls Club of America (BGCA) each year for outstanding character, leadership skills and community involvement. The program was founded over 60 years ago by the Reader’s Digest Foundation to recognize outstanding contributions to a member’s family, school, community, and Boys & Girls Club. In addition, to the personal challenges and obstacles they have overcome as a young person. Many of the teens competing in the event come from low-income backgrounds and will be the first from their families to attend college.

“Youth of the Year is a great example of showcasing what students can achieve when they are paired with programs that provide support in and out of the classroom, like our AVID/TOPS program,” says Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County President and CEO Michael Johnson, MBA.

The winner will receive $1000 scholarship recurring for their four years of college, while the four runners up will receive a one-time $500 scholarship. The combined $6,000 in awards is courtesy of Boardman & Clark LLP, a long-time supporter and sponsor of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County and Youth of the Year.