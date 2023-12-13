2023 CUB in Action: Rate Cases Year in Review

media release: Join the Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin for a virtual discussion about the costs of energy in Wisconsin and CUB's work in five rate cases that could change energy costs for customers across the state in 2024.

This session will highlight what Wisconsin utility customers (homeowners, renters, and small businesses) need to be aware of as we move into the winter. Hear from the CUB regulatory team as they share updates and insights from CUB's advocacy in the five big rate cases.

Speakers:

Tom Content, Executive Director - Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin

Cara Coburn Faris, General Counsel - Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin

Corey Singletary, Director of Regulatory Affairs - Citizens Utility Board of Wisconsin