media release: In response to the substantial impact of drought stress and spongy moth caterpillars on local oak trees last year, the Dane County Tree Canopy Collaborative is taking proactive steps to empower the community in safeguarding these vital natural assets with a free online course.

Drought conditions not only weakened the oak trees but also facilitated the survival of spongy moth caterpillars, exacerbating the stress on the trees. As we approach winter, a critical window emerges for managing spongy moth egg masses before the onset of spring.

To equip residents with knowledge and actionable strategies, UW-Madison Insect Diagnostic Lab Director, PJ Liesch, will be conducting a free online program open to the public. The program will delve into the spongy moth's life cycle, expectations for the upcoming year, and, most importantly, effective management techniques.

The online program is scheduled for Wednesday, January 17, from 3:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. on Zoom. PJ Liesch will also engage with the audience during a Q&A session.

To register, visit the Dane County UW-Extension website at https://dane.extension. wisc.edu/2023/12/21/2024- spongy-moth-update-what-to- know-what-you-can-do/. Alternatively, you can contact Chip Thompson at (608) 224-3705.