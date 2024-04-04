2025-2030 Park & Open Space Plan Update

media release: Madison Parks is updating its Park and Open Space Plan (POSP) and seeking input from area residents. The purpose of the POSP is to guide and inform public park policies and park facility decisions in the city of Madison. Parks staff is working with a consultant planning team led by MSA Professional Services, Inc., to host a series of open houses to introduce the project and gather input from attendees. The open houses are drop-in sessions, held at various locations throughout the city in April and May. Participants may stop by anytime during the two-hour event, each held from 5:30 – 7:30pm.

POSP Open House Sessions

Madison Parks anticipates the planning process to continue throughout 2024. As part of the process the team will work with the Parks Long Range Planning Committee to review the sections of the plan as they are updated.

Additional information about the POSP is available on the Parks Projects, the main source of information as the project moves forward. The website will include project status updates, additional input opportunities and review and approvals process. Madison Parks welcomes your ideas for additional ways to get the word out and asks that you share this information with all who may be interested in the POSP.