21 Jump Street
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: USA | 110 minutes | R | DCP | Dir. Phil Lord, Chris Miller
In the action-comedy 21 Jump Street, Schmidt (Jonah Hill) and Henko (Channing Tatum) are more than ready to leave their adolescent problems behind. Joining the police force and the secret Jump Street unit, they use their youthful appearances to go undercover in a local high school.
"A raucous, raunch comedy." - Newark Star-Ledger
"It's a blast." - The Rolling Stone
Info
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies