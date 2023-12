media release: Join the 2SLGBTQ+ community for a dry new years celebration and potluck.

Bring a labeled dish to share, if you like and are able. Note any of the top 9 allergens.

Prize giveaway from GSAFE and Rae Senarighi (transpainter).

1 to 3 pm: all ages

3 pm to 5 pm: 18+ only