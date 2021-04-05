ONLINE: 3-D Expressive Art

media release: Join other teens touched by cancer to learn about a variety of 3-D art mediums you can create from basic household materials. From hanging mobiles to sculptures to mosaics, discuss the potential meanings you can express through 3D art.

What You'll Need:

Any or all of the following:

Recycled materials

Small toys

Natural materials

Aluminum foil

Masking tape

Other household materials

About the Teen Time Facilitator: Molly Linn-Miller has been working as a registered art therapist for 13 years. She provides art therapy and support for both individuals and groups.

She works with a variety of populations and ages including families living with cancer, those recovering from substance abuse, adults with living with autism, memory loss and other mental illness, and pre-school aged children.

Molly also paints large scale children’s murals and makes collages using a variety of traditional and non-traditional materials. In addition to art-making she enjoys spending time with her husband and two boys, cooking and eating food with her girlfriends, hiking and playing ultimate frisbee.

Zoom access is provided by our Technology Sponsor, the Wisconsin Cancer Collaborative.