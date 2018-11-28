press release: When famous actress Behnaz Jafari receives a troubling message from one of her fans, she and director Jafar Panahi (both playing themselves) drive out to rural Iran to track the girl down. Arriving in the girl’s mountain village, they encounter locals steeped in repressive customs, as well as quietly defiant women finding ways to resist them. In 2010, Panahi, the master auteur behind such films as The White Balloon and Offside, received a 20-year ban from making new films from the Iranian government. Undeterred, he has continued to produce exciting new work at a surprisingly quick clip—3 Faces is his fourth feature since the ban (his prior film, Taxi, played Spotlight in 2015) and his best yet. Winner of Best Screenplay at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. In Farsi with English subtitles.

MMoCA’s Spotlight Cinema features premieres of critically acclaimed and award-winning documentary and feature films. Curated by Mike King, Spotlight Cinema is held on Wednesday evenings throughout the fall; visit mmoca.org for the full schedule and program details. Admission is free for MMoCA members/$7 per screening for the general public. Ticket sales begin at 6:30 pm in the museum’s lobby. The series is generously funded by maiahaus, Venture Investors, LLC, and an anonymous donor.