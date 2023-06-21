media release: League of Women Voters of Wisconsin panel discussion.

Ever wonder what happens after you drop your pop can in the recycling bin? What is actually recycled, how has it changed over the past years and what can we expect with the future of recycling?

Join us at 7 p.m. CT on June 21 for 30 Years of Recycling in Wisconsin: Successes, Challenges and Looking Ahead.

No matter if you are new to recycling or a seasoned expert, please join! Our speakers will discuss:

Overview of recycling laws and regulations.

Brief background on what is in the waste stream and what we are landfilling.

What we are recycling and NOT recycling.

What is happening with recycling markets?

How have recycling programs changed?

How should we measure recycling performance?

Brief evaluation of Wisconsin’s successes, challenges and future of recycling.

Speakers include Lynn Morgan, public affairs manager, WM; Jennifer Semrau, waste reduction & diversion coordinator, waste materials management program, WDNR/Oshkosh Service Center; Melissa Johnson, recently retired director of Marathon County Solid Waste Management Program.