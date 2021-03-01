ONLINE: The 30th Anniversary of Operation Desert Storm

media release: On this 30th anniversary, join director Chris Kolakowski and curator of history Kevin Hampton for a special Curator Conversations as they explore the strategies and Wisconsin stories of the 42-day air campaign and the 100-hour land war.

Thirty years ago, on February 24, 1991, the final phase of Operation Desert Storm began with the launch of a massive coalition ground offensive after 39 continuous days of air attacks. By March 1, 1991 a ceasefire was declared and the war was effectively over.

