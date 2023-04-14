31 Days reception

media release: We are pleased to host the 31 Days exhibition for the second time at Communication. 31 Days is an art show founded in 2020 at Madison East High School, celebrating Black student artists throughout Black History Month. The exhibition is first held at East High School, and then comes to Communication.

Exhibition curated by:

- Kadjata D Bah

- R'Shawn J Wallace

- Gueda M Daff

Exhibition will be up from Friday, March 31 to Saturday, April 29. Come see the artwork Saturdays 11-3, during other events, or email us to make an appointment: info@communicationmadison.com.

--------------------------

Communication is located at 2645 Milwaukee Street. There is a small parking lot behind our building, and street parking down the block.

--------------------------

*Masks required for entry to the building* (if you don’t have one, we will provide you with one)

--------------------------

Accessibility notes: We have two steps to come in the front door, and a ramp in our back door for wheelchair access. There are two steps into the second portion of our building to reach the bathroom. Please let us know if we may assist you in accessing the space.