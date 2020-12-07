ONLINE: 350 Madison

press release: Please plan to join 350 Madison on Monday evening, December 7, for a conversation about using social media to amplify climate activism. Especially in this time of social distancing and quarantine, social media is playing an even more important role to create awareness and inspire our community to build a strong climate movement in Wisconsin. Laurie DeRuntz, Social Media Marketer, will share practical tips on how to make our communication even more effective to reach our existing audience and gain new supporters. You’ll learn what you can do to help amplify that message, how to do it, and why your voice makes a difference. Laurie DeRuntz is a Social Media Marketer and Strategist with 20 years of experience in corporate marketing. More recently, she has been dedicated to helping nonprofits — including 350 Madison — and small businesses improve their online presence. “Don’t use social media to impress people; use it to impact people” is a favorite quote and a driving force in her optimism for her work. She has a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism from Southern Illinois University at Carbondale and lives in the Hudson Valley in New York with her family. WHAT: 350 Madison Monthly Meeting WHEN: Monday, December 7, 2020, 7:00–8:10, followed by optional time to chat together HOW: Register in advance for the meeting on Zoom. After registering, you’ll receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the meeting via computer, tablet, or smartphone.

Join us at our public monthly meeting where we learn, get inspired, collaborate and make plans to continue our fight to slow climate change. 350.org is a global community working to push our local, state, and national governments to take steps toward reducing the carbon in our atmosphere. We meet on the first Monday of every month (except for holiday conflicts), and always at the same time and place: Friends Meeting House, 1704 Roberts Ct, Madison, WI 53711