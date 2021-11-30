350 Madison Giving Tuesday Celebration

press release: Giving Tuesday is a time for people all around the world to come together and tap into the power of human connection, strengthen communities and change our world. Now more than ever, it’s essential to embrace our vision of a world that’s just, sustainable, antiracist, and beautiful. 'We're All In' for embracing our collective power to demand change and to create that world.

On November 30 we will be celebrating Giving Tuesday in person at Garver Feed Mill and on Zoom! Click here to register. Thanks so much for your support!

When: Tuesday, November 30, 7-9pm

Join us for:

Light hors d'oeuvres, dessert, cash bar (try "The Activist" cocktail) and Ian's pizza for purchase

Door prizes!

"We're All In" video and Tenth Anniversary Slideshow

Live music!

Special auction items only available in-person!

Commemorative Tenth Anniversary Poster Art (for sale)

'Self-care for activists' mini chair massages with Seth Jensen

Take-an-Action (of course)

Year-in-review, 2022 Campaign Plans & Volunteer Recognition (also on Zoom)

Attendance is free, but please register to let us know you're coming! Choose either in-person or virtual attendance. The Zoom program will run from 7:30 to 8:00pm.

Silent auction open through 9 p.m., Dec. 1, here: https://cbo.io/bidapp/index.php/