press release: Mon. July 11, 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm Brittingham Park Shelter (829 W. Washington Ave.) 350 Wisconsin Summer Picnic! After months of Zoom meetings, let’s meet in-person. We look forward to a relaxed social time, eating our picnic suppers, and getting to know others engaged in the effort to reverse climate change. To keep everyone safe, please bring your own picnic food, beverage, plate, silverware & cup, if possible. More info? https://350wisconsin.org/