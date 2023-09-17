414Flea on the Road

media release: On September 17 there will be 30+ small businesses coming together from across the Midwest to bring you their best curated vintage clothing and home goods collections. You can also find handmade jewelry, original artwork, and so much more all at one convenient location - The Sylvee! We will be offering an early bird rush hour from 11AM - 12PM that is $15 if you order ahead or $20 day of. And of course the event will be FREE from 12PM – 5PM! For questions regarding vendors, please email 414flea@gmail.com!