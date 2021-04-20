4/20 Celebration

media release: Join Ripley Green on 4/20 at Pyramid Event Venue in Lake Mills to celebrate the launch of Canndigenous CBD tinctures.

Canndigenous is a Native American-owned company featuring certified organic hemp and an unyielding commitment to transparency and doing all things as the Ojibwe say 'in a good way.'

Call ahead to book your table for an evening of live music, incredible food, gorgeous CBD cocktails, and giveaways for daze! Canndigenous owners, Rob and Brent, will be onsite as well as representatives from Ripley Green to answer any questions.

**All cannabis and CBD products are legal and compliant with the passing of the 2018 Farm Bill.

https://www.facebook.com/events/152569926680758/