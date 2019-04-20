(2018 PICK) Madison NORML throws its annual bash honoring the many uses of the cannabis plant (and helping support the fall Great Midwest Marijuana Harvest Festival, via your admission donations). Enjoy twelve bands on two stages, vendors and good vibes. FlowPoetry will emcee the evening, and a stacked lineup of jam, roots and rock bands includes Wurk, Sweet Delta Dawn (pictured), Clyde Stubblefield All-Stars and Mission. NOTE: The print edition of this pick inadvertently referenced last year's lineup!