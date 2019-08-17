48-Hour Film Project Best of Madison Awards

Capital Brewery, Middleton 7734 Terrace Ave., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: This is a film festival/awards celebration showcasing the top ten short films from the 2019 Madison 48-Hour Film Project. Come enjoy Madison's best local filmmakers while sipping brews and dining from area food trucks! See our Stars under the stars!

6p to 10:30p (Come and go as you like), August 17, Capital Brewery Bier Garten, 7734 Terrace Ave, Middleton 

$8 online, $10 at the door.

608-358-9709
