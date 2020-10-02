48 Hour Film Project Screening

× Expand Michelle Martin Filmmakers search for the perfect shot for their 48-Hour Film Project entry.

press release: Dear Madison Film Community!

It's been a difficult spring. The coronavirus disrupted lives around the world. We hope that you and your family came through the pandemic in good shape.

After much planning--and replanning--the 48 Hour Film Project is back. We've shifted some of our dates and we've updated some of our processes. Our number one goal is to ensure that all participants remain safe and healthy while participating in the 48 Hour Film Project. The essential elements of the 48HFP remain the same:

*Friday Night Kickoff -- you receive your genre, character, prop and line of dialogue

*Sunday Night Drop Off -- submit your film and paperwork

*Film PREMIERES -- your film is shown to an audience of film lovers

*Judging and Prizes -- industry professionals judge the films and select the winners--and the Best Film for your city will screen at Filmapalooza--and have the chance to be included in the 48HFP Showcase Screening at the Cannes Film Festival Short Film Corner.

Here's the big announcement, folks! We have rescheduled the 2020 Madison 48-Film Project filmmaking weekend to Sept. 11 -13. To further keep you, our filmmaking family, as safe as possible we're taking Social Distancing to the extreme. You don't ever have to see us during that filmmaking weekend. That's right! There will be A VIRTUAL KICK-OFF OPTION! We may still have a live, in-person, Kick-Off as well, depending on how our world looks at that point, but there WILL be a virtual process for those who aren't comfortable being in the same room as Michael.

Not only that, but A VIRTUAL TURN-IN AS WELL! You've been asking for online paperwork. Well this is the year! Online paperwork and online Turn-in! THERE WILL STILL BE A DEADLINE, so don't think this is gunna buy you any last-minute reprieve, gang. Until we have it, we don't have it. We are in the process of testing that system now. (That was part of the Global Film Challenge that some of you participated in.)

And a world premiere so socially distant, you don't even have to get out of your car! That's right, WE'RE GOING TO THE DRIVE-IN! On Friday, Oct. 2, we're headed to the really, really big screen at Highway 18 Outdoor Theater near Jefferson. We will be checkerboarding the parking, so there will be at least a full car-width of breathing room between you and your nearest cinematic neighbor.

AND IT ALL KICKS OFF WITH A BANG! Registration — at some super "we're all in this together" pricing — opens July 4! Shake off your creative cobwebs. Get ready to flex your filmmaking muscles. Whether your team meets in person or remotely, it's your chance to make a movie in a weekend.

Registration will open soon at: http://www.48hourfilm.com/ madison-wi

General guidance for teams: https://48hourfilm.com/newbie

Looking to join a team (or team leaders looking to add to your team) - Check out our Join-A-Team to recruit new team members: https://48creativedirectory. com/joinateam/

Even before registration opens, feel free to reach out to team members, twiddle your thumbs, look for some inspiration, and find your battery chargers--because this one-of-a-kind weekend is approaching quicker than you think!