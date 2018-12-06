5 Broken Cameras

press release: Join WUD Film, Students for Justice in Palestine (SJP), and WUD SoPo for a screening of the documentary "Five Broken Cameras," followed by a discussion lead by professor Nevine El Nossery.

Israel/State of Palestine | NR | Blu-Ray | Dir. Emad Burnat and Guy Davidi

Five broken cameras – and each one has a powerful tale to tell. Embedded in the bullet-ridden remains of digital technology is the story of Emad Burnat, a farmer from the Palestinian village of Bil’in, which famously chose nonviolent resistance when the Israeli army encroached upon its land to make room for Jewish colonists. Emad buys his first camera in 2005 to document the birth of his fourth son, Gibreel. Over the course of the film, he becomes the peaceful archivist of an escalating struggle as olive trees are bulldozed, lives are lost, and a wall is built to segregate burgeoning Israeli settlements.

"Takes the rough material of one man's life and transforms it into a story that is universal and urgent, offering firsthand witness to events that are too often portrayed as distant and impossible to understand." - Ann Hornaday (Washington Post)