press release: Alicia Ashman Celebrates Morgan Freeman

Wednesdays in February, 1:30-3 p.m., Community Room

Each month, the Alicia Ashman Film Festival showcases one actor or actresses' talent by screening different films they were featured in. During Black History Month, Alicia Ashman is celebrating Morgan Freeman, an African-American actor, director, and narrator known for his distinctive deep voice. Morgan Freeman is an Oscar, Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award-winning actor, take this opportunity to watch him in:

An Unfinished Life (February 2)

Bruce Almighty (February 9)

5 Flights Up (February 16)

The Sum of All Fears (February 23)