5 Flights Up
Alicia Ashman Library 733 N. High Point Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53717
press release: Alicia Ashman Celebrates Morgan Freeman
Wednesdays in February, 1:30-3 p.m., Community Room
Each month, the Alicia Ashman Film Festival showcases one actor or actresses' talent by screening different films they were featured in. During Black History Month, Alicia Ashman is celebrating Morgan Freeman, an African-American actor, director, and narrator known for his distinctive deep voice. Morgan Freeman is an Oscar, Golden Globe and NAACP Image Award-winning actor, take this opportunity to watch him in:
An Unfinished Life (February 2)
5 Flights Up (February 16)