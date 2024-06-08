608 Day at Hilldale

Hilldale is celebrating everything great about the (608) with a daylong celebration this June 8th!

Entertainment includes:

• 10:00am-12:00pm – 608 Cabaret Series: Six different local singers will perform on The Green, each raising money for a community organization, including non-profits like Urban Triage, Dane County Humane Society, the Rape Crisis Center and more.

What happens when some of Madison’s top vocal talent sing to raise money for their favorite non-profits? Cue the 608 Cabaret Series! Running from 10 AM – 12 PM on June 8th on The Green located in front of Apple, each artist will perform a set of their favorite songs for the non-profit of their choice.

10 AM – Erin McConnell

Performing for the Dane County Humane Society

10:20 AM – Noah Strube

Performing for the Madison Reading Project

11 AM – Ciara Hart

Performing for Urban Triage

11:40 AM – Kiki Moritsugu

Performing for the Rape Crisis Center

• 12:00pm-2:00pm – Acoustic guitarist Vince Sweeney will be performing on The Green

Here’s a look at what’s happening on (608) Day:

• 10:00am-8:00pm – Sidewalk and in-store sales, special deals at select retailers

• 8:00am-1:00pm – Hilldale Farmers Market happening behind L.L. Bean

• 2:00pm-4:00pm – Pride Family Portraits presented by OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center (in front of the Rainbow Wall between Shake Shack and Gigi’s Cupcakes) in exchange for a donation to OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center (advance sign up recommended here).

Plus, make a statement with our giant Madison-themed magnetic poetry wall, and pose for photos by our (608) Day installation located in the Plaza. There will also be outdoor lawn games on The Green and mini-golf set-up near Café Hollander.