press release: Join us for a daylong celebration of our community, including live entertainment, games, sidewalk sales and specials from our shops and restaurants.

Here’s a look at what’s happening on (608) Day:

10am-8pm – Sidewalk and in-store sales, special deals

5pm-6:30pm – Meet Elsa, Anna, Kristoff & Olaf from Frozen in the Plaza for a socially distant meet & greet with photos

5pm-7:30pm – Food drive benefitting Middleton Outreach Ministry

5:30pm-7pm – James the Magician will be strolling Hilldale performing contactless magic tricks

6pm-7:30pm – Live music on the Green by The Lower 5th

Plus, send a little love from the (608) with our free postcards (stamped and sent by Hilldale), make a statement with our giant Madison-themed magnetic poetry wall, and pose for photos by our (608) Day floral installation and balloon displays. We’ll also have outdoor fun for the kids: chess, Connect 4, checkers, mini-golf, Cornhole, hula hoops, giant Jenga and a bubble machine.