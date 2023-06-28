608Trayce, Love Ego, Dude da Def, Eli B, DJ 4000

media release: Mad Lit is a FREE concert series featuring live music and highlighting local artists, and businesses of color.

Join us for the first concert of the 2024 Mad Lit Event Series on June 28th on the 100 Block of State Street from 8PM - 11PM!

Catch LIVE performances from 608Trayce, Love Ego, Dude Da Def., Eli B and Dj4000!

Throughout the event series, shop with LOCAL vendors and visual artists!

Upcoming Events:

KICK OFF: June 28, 2024

July 26, 2024

August 2, 2024

August 16, 2024

September 13, 2024

Learn more about Mad Lit by visiting www.ucanmadison.org/madlit