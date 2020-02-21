press release: UK | 2019 | DCP | 139 min.

Director: Michael Apted

In 1964, a group of British children were interviewed for a program called Seven Up!, based on the Jesuit motto “give me a child until he is seven and I will give you the man.” Director Apted has done exactly that, returning every seven years to check in on the participants. This ninth installment visits the gang at 63 as they reflect on careers, families, and politics (Apted makes a special point in asking each of the subjects their opinion on Brexit). As the subjects and filmmaker age together, the project has acquired a profound interest in legacy. The wealth of archival material allows for some truly amazing juxtapositions and ensures that anyone new to the series will have no trouble getting up to speed.

