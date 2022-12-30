media release: This is the second year of the 65 in 24 Ultra run to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. Every 65 seconds someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, so to raise awareness and funds a few Madison locals will be running laps around the State Capital until they trek 65 miles. All are welcome to join in the run and go whatever distance they feel comfortable running or walking. This event is free to join and any donation is greatly appreciated but is not mandatory.

Laps around the Capitol will be run starting at 12 am on December 30, until reaching 65 miles (roughly 222 laps). Run coordinator Brent Lottes will continue to run until 12 am on December 31.

Another option is to run or walk 65 miles throughout the entire month of December. The point of this is to promote healthy living through physical activity.

Donations will be open until January 6, and if you can't donate please share this post to get the word out.

https://www.facebook.com/ donate/1740866792960753/