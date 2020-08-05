ONLINE: 76th Assembly District Candidates Forum

press release: NAMI Dane County is hosting the 76th District of the State Assembly Candidate's Behavioral Health VIRTUAL Forum on Facebook Live.

The forum will take place on NAMI Dane County's Facebook page via Facebook Live: www.facebook.com/namidanecounty.

Forum Topics:

- Racism Disparities in Behavioral Health

- Decriminalization of Mental Illness

- Child and Adolescent Mental Health

- Substance Use Disorders and the Opioid Crisis

- Suicide

Candidates on the Panel: Dewey Bredeson, Heather Driscoll, Francesca Hong, Ali Maresh, Marsha Rummel, Nicki Vander Meulen, Tyrone Cratic Williams